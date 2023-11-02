Vietnam, Denmark establish Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark announced the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership following the online talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on November 1 evening.



At the talks, the two PMs exchanged views on the situation and results of bilateral cooperation in recent times, and agreed on directions and measures to strengthen the bilateral comprehensive partnership in the time ahead.



Frederiksen congratulated Vietnam on its development achievements, and hailed the country’s increasing role and position in the international arena, affirming that it is a leading important partner of Denmark in the region.



For his part, Chinh noted that in its foreign policy, Vietnam wishes to work with Denmark to foster their relations more intensively and effectively.



The leaders shared the view that since its establishment 10 years ago, the Vietnam - Denmark comprehensive partnership has developed dynamically and effectively in many fields such as politics - diplomacy, economy, development cooperation, energy, environment and climate change response, among others.



Denmark is an important trade partner of Vietnam in the European Union (EU). Regarding investment, with the sixth factory globally worth more than 1 billion USD by its Lego Group in the southern province of Binh Duong, Denmark ranks 22 out of the 141 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, at the same time opening up the green investment trend in the Southeast Asian nation.



The PMs consented to maintain all-level delegation exchanges and contacts, promote cooperation between ministries, agencies and localities, effectively implement cooperation mechanisms, and coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the ASEAN - EU cooperation framework.



Chinh thanked the Danish Government for supporting Vietnam to host the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) summit in 2025, and affirmed that Vietnam backs initiatives that contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development, and for the sake of people.



Emphasising that trade and investment relations between Vietnam and Denmark form a pillar of the bilateral relations, the two PMs agreed to ask agencies of the two countries to coordinate closely and optimise the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in order to further promote their cooperation potential and strengths.



Frederiksen stressed that Vietnam boasts substantial potential and the Danish Government wants to upgrade relations between the two countries, while always encouraging Danish businesses to enhance economic and investment cooperation in Vietnam.



Chinh suggested Denmark step up investment in Vietnam in such areas as renewable energy, processing industry, marine economy and green growth, and called on the country to support the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its IUU "yellow card" on Vietnamese seafood.



They agreed on the need to continue to effectively implement strategic cooperation frameworks on food safety and sustainable food production, and strengthen public-private partnership in production under husbandry, agricultural and fishery chains, and boost the export of food and agricultural products.

On the basis of the fruitful cooperation in the framework of the Strategic Partnership on energy, environment, green growth, climate change response set up in 2011, and the freshly-established Green Strategic Partnership, the two sides agreed to expand collaboration towards green growth, making contributions to concretising the two Governments’ efforts in carrying out their net-zero emission commitments at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP 26), and the UN’s sustainable development priorities.



PM Chinh took the occasion to thank Denmark for giving Vietnam important development assistance, helping the country successfully realise its socio-economic development goals.



He recommended competent authorities of both nations work closely and effectively use the official development assistance (ODA) fund for Vietnam, while asking Denmark, G7 countries and international partners to help Vietnam carry out the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) as well as the Danish Energy Partnership Programme for 2020-2025 (DEPP III).



PM Frederiksen affirmed Denmark will continue cooperation with Vietnam in the field of green transition, and noted PM Chinh’s recommendation on financial support, technology transfer, human resources training, and institution building.



Both leaders welcomed the robust collaboration in other important fields such as education, transport, healthcare, statistics, and locality-to-locality collaboration.



The Vietnamese Government leader suggested Denmark continue support for the Vietnamese community, helping them improve livelihoods and become an important bridge to consolidate and enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



Touching on regional and global issues, the two PMs laid stress on the significance of maintaining peace, stability and development, resolving disputes via peaceful means in line with international law. They said they support freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea based on international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).



On the occasion, PM Chinh invited his Danish counterpart to visit Vietnam soon, and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.



Right after the talks, the two PMs adopted a joint statement on setting up the Vietnam – Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, an important document that contributes to consolidating and deepening the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries in the new period, meeting sustainable development requirements in each nation as well as the common trend of the era, towards a greener, cleaner and more sustainable world.



PM Chinh highlighted that the Green Strategic Partnership will make the bond between Vietnam and Denmark an example in the North-South cooperation between developed and developing countries in the realisation of the net-zero emission target by 2050.



It lays a foundation to create breakthroughs in economic collaboration, enhance investment for green growth, circular economy and energy transition, while showing the two countries’ responsibility in joining global efforts to settle global issues on the environment and climate, he said



PM Frederiksen affirmed that the Green Strategic Partnership will pave the way for green cooperation, bring prosperity to the people of the two nations, and realise the global sustainable development goals.



Both sides believed that the establishment of the Vietnam - Denmark Green Strategic Partnership will be a new framework that effectively complements the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries, while demonstrating their responsibility in joint efforts towards a greener and more sustainable future for the world.



The two sides agreed to coordinate closely to soon develop a plan to implement the joint statement; strengthen cooperation in building institutions and policies; share experience and facilitate investment cooperation between businesses of the two countries in green fields.



The joint statement on the Vietnam - Denmark Green Strategic Partnership will contribute to realising the efforts of the two Governments in promoting green transition, raising global climate ambitions, and focusing on just green transition through cooperation in various areas including green dialogue; climate, environment and energy; trade and business cooperation; maritime; development of sustainable, livable cities; food, agriculture and aquaculture; health care and life sciences; national statistics in support of the implementation of sustainable development goals and green transition; promoting green transition goals in all fields; and multilateral cooperation./.