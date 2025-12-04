Vietnam demonstrates potential in global Halal supply chain

Vietnam booth at Halal Expo 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has highlighted its great potential to be a reliable link in the global Halal supply chain after actively taking part in the 11th World Halal Summit and the Halal Expo 2025 in Istanbul, Türkiye.



The high-profile events from November 26-29 aimed to raise awareness of the diverse facets of the Halal economy, support industry development, and foster international cooperation. The events were held under the patronage of the Turkish President, in cooperation with the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), among other organisations under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



The Summit convened international experts, government officials, academics, and Islamic law researchers from 18 countries, featuring 59 speakers and approximately 9,000 delegates. Over 10 discussion sessions, participants focused on key sectors of the Halal economy, including finance, tourism, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and textiles.



The accompanying Halal Expo 2025 featured over 500 exhibitors from around 40 nations across various fields like Halal food, cosmetics, finance, and tourism. The exhibition attracted between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors from more than 110 countries and facilitated over 5,000 business-to-business meetings.



Vietnamese businesses made a strong impression at the Halal Expo 2025 with two booths showcasing a diverse range of products, including agricultural goods, food, cosmetics, medicinal herbs, and tourism services.



The active participation of Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not only promoted the image of Vietnamese products but also helped affirm Vietnam's potential in the global Halal market.



During the summit, Vietnamese delegates held meetings with Ihsan Övüt, Secretary-General of SMIIC, and Zafer Soylu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Halal Accreditation Agency of Türkiye (HAK). Discussions focused on the process for developing unified Halal standards and accreditation services in Türkiye, as well as Vietnam's advantages in this field, and cooperation prospects between Vietnam and Türkiye.



The Lam Dong province delegation visited Konya province - a leading agricultural and industrial centre in Türkiye - to seek business cooperation opportunities./.

