Vietnam delivers report at session on Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

A Vietnamese inter-agency delegation led by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Van Hoi attended a session for defending reports on the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) at the UN headquarters in Geneva on March 6.



In his opening remarks, Hoi stated that Vietnam’s Party and State highly prioritise the rights of the group as seen in the implementation of a system of support policies to ensure favourable conditions for the disabled to equally exercise political, economic, cultural, and social rights while bringing into play their capabilities to stabilise their lives and integrate into society as in line with the CRPD, to which Vietnam is a party.



He said to enforce the Constitution and fulfil international commitments, the Vietnamese National Assembly enacted the law on persons with disabilities in 2010 and incorporated disability-related provisions into various legal frameworks. While a related social assistance programme and an action plan on CRPD implementation have been launched, a national committee on persons with disabilities established.



As a result, over 1.6 million people with severe disabilities have received monthly social benefits, 96% of the disabled population are covered by health insurance, and children belonging to the group are supported in both inclusive and specialised education settings. Additionally, Vietnam has standardised the sign language and Braille nationwide. Nearly 4 million persons with disabilities in the workforce have received vocational training, employment support, or preferential loans to develop livelihoods.

The official noted that Vietnam has responsibly engaged in and actively contributed to the UN Human Rights Council, the Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council, the UNESCO Executive Board, UN human rights-related forums, along with regional and inter-regional discussions on the rights of persons with disabilities, contributing to multilateral and bilateral cooperation efforts in this regard. Notably, the country has introduced many initiatives for building and implementing regional action plans on human rights, promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, women, and children, as well as combating human trafficking.



Despite these achievements, Hoi said Vietnam acknowledges ongoing challenges, with disabled locals facing difficulties in accessing health care, employment, infrastructure, transportation, sports, and cultural activities, and still struggling to compete in the labour market.



On this occasion, the deputy minister expressed his hope for continued support from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, international organisations, and UN member states. He called for resource and technical assistance to help Vietnam address relevant issues, and invited knowledge sharing on best practices, ensuring that no person with disabilities is left behind during the country’s socio-economic development./.