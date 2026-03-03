Vietnam defeat Germany to win World Three-Cushion Team Championship

Tran Quyet Chien (right) and Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu at the 2026 World Team Championships. Photo: UMB

In the championship clash, Chien maintained his superb form with a 40-30 victory over Martin Horn after 17 innings. The 42-year-old cueist sealed the win with a spectacular three-cushion shot, underlining his class on the decisive stage.

At the adjacent table, Tu was also in control, leading Amir Ibraimov 38-24 when Chien finished his match. Although Tu reached 39 points, he squandered several chances to close out the game. Only after Ibraimov narrowed the gap to 33-39 did Tu deliver the final point to secure a 40-33 triumph, completing a comprehensive victory for Vietnam over Germany.

The triumph marked Vietnam’s second world team title, following their first in 2024, when Chien partnered with Bao Phương Vinh. Compared to the dramatic tie-break victory against Spain two years ago, this year’s success came in more convincing fashion.

Chien was instrumental throughout the tournament, winning all six of his matches against top-class opponents including Horn, Tayfun Tasdemir, Torbjorn Blomdahl and Jeremy Bury. Tu recorded two wins, one draw and three losses, with crucial victories in the quarter-finals and final.

Vietnam advanced from the group stage with a win over Mexico and draws against Germany and France, before eliminating Türkiye, Sweden and Germany en route to the title. The annual tournament, first held in 1990, featured 16 teams competing for the crown./.