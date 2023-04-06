Vietnam Day held in celebration of Vietnam-Italy bilateral ties

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said that the event was part of the activities organised within the framework of Vietnam - Italy Year 2023.





Cinema-related exchange in particular and cultural exchange in general will contribute to expanding and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.

Four Vietnamese films were screened at the festival, including “Hoa Nhai" (Jasmine) by director Dang Nhat Minh, “Dem toi Ruc ro" (The Brilliant Darkness) by Aaron Toronto, “Tro tan ruc ro” (Bright Ashes) by Bui Thac Chuyen and "Memento Mori: Dat" (Memento: Water) by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu. These are outstanding works that have represented Vietnamese movies to take part in other major international film festivals.

Many viewers expressed their excitement for the culture, life and scenery of Vietnam after watching the films.

They were also impressed by a photo collection about the country and its people, along with traditional Vietnamese dishes such as nem (spring rolls) and banh ran (deep-fried sticky rice dessert).

According to Antonio Terminini, Director of the 20th Asian Film Festival, the theme of films revolves around human relationships in the family and in society as well as social issues related to teenagers and women./.