Vietnam DanceSport team shines at Southeast Asian championship 2026

Phan Hien and Thu Huong's solo Samba performance at the Philippine Superstars Open Dance Festival 2026 in Manila. Photo: nhandan.vn

The strong performance reaffirms Vietnam’s leading position in the region, particularly in Latin disciplines, which have long been the team’s traditional strength.

The highlight of the opening day came from the pair Phan Hien and Thu Huong, who delivered an outstanding performance to claim a hat-trick of gold medals, making a major contribution to the team’s overall success.

Another notable result was recorded by Nguyen Doan Minh Truong and Dang Thu Huong, who clinched the top spot in the Adult Latin category under the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) system.



Phan Hien and Thu Huong had previously made their mark on the international stage, finishing in the top 10 at the WDSF World Open Latin 2024 in the Czech Republic and rising to 41st in the world rankings, demonstrating their steady progress and growing competitiveness.

In other Latin events, Ngoc An and To Uyen earned two silver medals in the Cha Cha Cha and Rumba categories, along with a bronze medal in the Latin all-round category. The duo also placed among the leading competitors in the Adult Latin event, highlighting the team’s depth of talent.

Beyond Latin, Vietnam also showed clear improvement in Standard disciplines. On the first day of competition, Minh Truong and Xuan secured two gold medals in the Waltz and Slow Foxtrot, along with a silver in the Standard all-round category. Quoc Bao and Minh Chau added another gold in the Viennese Waltz, while Trung Thuc and Ngoc Anh won two silvers in the Tango and Quickstep.

In individual and age-group categories, Vietnamese dancers continued to post encouraging results. Hoang Ngoc claimed a silver medal in the women’s adult solo event, while Hoang My Sasaki took a silver in the Junior II category. Le Mai Thu finished fourth in both youth and adult groups, Ta Lien Giang placed sixth in youth solo, and the pair Hoang Tuan and Thuc Lam ranked fourth in the Rising Stars category.

The results reflect the balanced development of Vietnam’s DanceSport team, with strong contributions from both leading athletes and emerging talents, providing a solid foundation for sustained success in the future./.