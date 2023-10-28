Vietnam Dance Week 2023 opens in Hanoi

In his opening remarks, People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong, Chairman of the Vietnam Dance Artists' Association (VDAA), said the week offered opportunities for dancers and choreographers to meet, exchange experience, and seek measures to boost dance development as well as effective models to promote the roles of the art of dance in the society.

Phuong also described the week as a wonderful chance for the public to enjoy the art of dance through stellar performances on stage.

The Vietnam Dance Week 2023 was a bold step to spread the art of dance’s quintessence, making contributions to building social community values as well as creating fascinating playgrounds for art lovers, he stressed.

Themed “Meet & Shine – Brightening the Future”, the week was jointly held by the VDAA, the Departments of Culture and Sports of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and the management board of the Thong Nhat Park.

The event was officially launched on July 15, garnering the enthusiastic response from nearly 500 contestants, including artists from China, India, the Republic of Korea and Singapore.

Following the preliminary round, in which participants must engage the 24-second video challenge, the final round was held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 19-21, and is underway in Hanoi from October 25-29.

The event covers an array of interesting activities such a Vietnamese ethnic folklore dance competition for domestic choreographers, Vietnam International Dance Festival for professional and amateur artists, and dance lovers of many ages, nationalities and regions with a variety of dance genres, and the launch of the Hand in Hand dance./.