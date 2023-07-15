Vietnam Dance Week 2023 kicks off

The Vietnam Dance Week 2023 was officially launched on July 15 with the preliminary round - the 24-second video challenge, reported the Vietnam Dance Artists’ Association (VDAA) the same day.

Activities during the country’s annual biggest dance event, including a folk dance competition and an international dance festival, will take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from July 15 to October 29.

Co-organised by the association the Hanoi municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the management board of Hanoi Thong Nhat park and Kinh Ky Foundation media company, the event is open to all professional and amateur artists living in Vietnam, including foreigners, who could compete in four age categories of 6-9, 10-18, above 18, and above 50.

In the folk dance competition, the preliminary round is underway from July 15-17 while the semi-final is slated for September 22 on an online format, and the final in the south from October 19-22 and in the north from October 26-29./.