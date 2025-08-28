Making news
Vietnam-Czech Republic time-tested friendship continues to grow stronger
The traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic continues to be strengthened and expanded, with many new prospects for cooperation in economy, defence, education, and people-to-people exchange, according to Czech politicians and representatives of the Vietnamese community.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Prague, Milos Kusy, Chairman of the Czech Republic–Vietnam Friendship Association, highly valued Vietnam’s remarkable development over the past 80 years. From a poor country devastated by wars, it has risen to become one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, with its per capita GDP reaching 4,700 USD in 2024, demonstrating robust and sustainable growth.
Vietnam is currently the Czech Republic’s second-largest trading partner in Asia, only after Singapore, and serves as an important gateway for the Czech Republic to access the ASEAN market - one of the world’s most dynamic regions.
He recalled the historic milestone in 1957 when President Ho Chi Minh visited Czechoslovakia, marking the beginning of a long-lasting and sustainable partnership between the two countries.
The upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership earlier this year has further facilitated deeper cooperation. He noted that the relationship between the two countries is stable, clear, and uninterrupted.
Sharing the same view, Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Jiří Kozák expressed his appreciation for the joint statement, while emphasising that the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, officially recognised as a minority group since 2013, has not only deeply integrated into society but also serves as a “bridge” between the two nations.
President of the Czech Senate Milos Vystrčil affirmed that the Czech Republic values its long-standing and sustainable relationship with Vietnam, a partnership built on a foundation of respect and cooperation for decades. He appreciated Vietnam’s economic achievements since the Doi Moi (Renewal) policy in 1986, noting that the country’s success stems from its entrepreneurial spirit, governance capacity, and distinctive development strategy.
Vystrčil stressed that the Czech Republic respects the development path chosen by Vietnam and acknowledges the significant reforms the country has undertaken.
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, the Czech Senate President expressed his hope for stronger collaboration in the future, particularly in cultural exchanges.
Hoang Dinh Thang, President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, remarked that the Czech Republic was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam in the 1950s. This relationship has been maintained for 75 years, built on political trust, mutual respect, and the protection of shared interests.
In the field of education, many generations of Vietnamese students have been trained in the Central European nation, and, upon returning home, have made significant contributions. In recent years, hundreds of Vietnamese students have continued their studies at Czech universities, further strengthening the close bonds between the two nations./.