Vietnam cuts processing time for visa exemption certificates

Vietnam shortens processing time for visa exemption certificates (Photo: VNA)

Processing time for visa exemption certificates at Vietnamese representative offices abroad is shortened from two working days to one.

This is part of the Prime Minister's Decision No. 2109/QD-TTg, signed on September 21 by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, approving a plan to streamline and simplify administrative procedures related to production and business activities under the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2025.

The decision covers seven fields, including press activities, privileges and immunities, international conferences, operations of bilateral research and cooperation organisations, visa exemptions, entry-exit procedures, and notarisation.

The Prime Minister has approved the addition of online procedures via the National Public Service Portal and the reduction of processing time for the following procedures: establishing permanent offices for foreign media agencies in Vietnam; assigning resident correspondents to other localities in Vietnam; and issuing press operation permits for non-resident foreign journalists in Vietnam.

Additionally, a new option is introduced to allow the submission of visa application documents via postal services to the competent Vietnamese visa-issuing authorities abroad.

Furthermore, the processing time for the notarisation of contracts and transactions to authenticate their validity and legality is shortened from a maximum of two working days to within 24 working hours. For complex contracts or transactions, the notarisation period will be reduced from no more than 10 working days to six.

The Prime Minister also permits the use of digital signatures and e-seals when submitting applications for diplomatic and official passports at domestic agencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.