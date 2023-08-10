Vietnam Culture Week in Iran marks 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties

The event, jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and some Iranian agencies, marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2023).

The programme features a photo exhibition and a film week on the land and people of Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said the exhibition is expected to help Iranian people understand more about Vietnamese culture, and find similarities with theirs.



In his remarks, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili noted prospects for the two countries to enhance their cooperation in culture, arts, and cinema.



With their advanced positions in the regions and great potential for cooperation, the relationship between the two countries is likely to see further developments, for the sake of their peoples, he stressed.



According to the official, the two culture ministries will consider signing a memorandum of understanding on comprehensive cooperation in the time ahead./.