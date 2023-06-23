Vietnam, Cuban strengthen defence cooperation

Chairman of the General Political Department of the Vietnam People's Army General Luong Cuong on June 22 met with Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Corps General Álvaro López Miera, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.



At the meeting, Cuong said Vietnam and Cuba are two countries on the two hemispheres, but their revolutionary ideals and aspirations for independence and freedom have made the two peoples become extremely close friends.



In the current context, the two countries need to further strengthen solidarity, support, and mutual assistance, especially in political and ideological education, fostering revolutionary ideals, patriotism, and socialism loving for officers and soldiers; improve the leadership capacity and combat strength of Party organisations in the army.



Cuong assessed that over the past time, cooperation in the Party and political work in the army has been promoted by the two sides, focusing on areas such as training, security protection, communications, and experience sharing.



In particular, the two sides coordinated to complete the book "The 60-year history of defence relations between Vietnam and Cuba", which helps the young generations learn more about the special friendship between the two countries and the two armies.



For his part, López Miera acknowledged Vietnam's new development steps in recent years, and expressed his hope that in the coming time, the two armies will continue to promote the traditional special friendship to effectively implement the cooperation plan for the period of 2023-2025, thereby contributing to the development of the two countries and the maintenance of peace, security, and prosperity in the world.



He emphasised that the Cuban army and people always keep the spirit of "For Vietnam, Cuba is ready to donate its blood" as leader Fidel Castro had affirmed. Cuba is determined to constantly tighten the special friendship with Vietnam, the minister stressed.



Earlier, on June 22 morning, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, met with Corps General Álvaro López Miera.



The Vietnamese officer said defence ties between the two nations have been constantly strengthened and developed, becoming a pillar and model to foster other cooperation areas.



López Miera said expressed his wish to further promote bilateral defence cooperation in the fields where the two sides have capacity and demand./.