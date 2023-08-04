Vietnam, Cuba to hold various activities marking Fidel Castro's visit to Quang Tri

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on August 3 expressed his hope that the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam will work closely with relevant Vietnamese agencies to hold celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the southern Vietnam liberated zone in the central province of Quang Tri.

Receiving Ambassador Nicolás Hernández Guillén in Hanoi, Ha, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, said these activities will contribute to educating young generations about the traditional friendship between the two fraternal countries.



He also wished that the ambassador would continue fostering ties between the two nations and legislatures in the near future.

Following the Cuba visit by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese NA in April, Vietnam and Cuba have witnessed positive developments in their relations, especially cooperation between the two legislative bodies, he added.



For his part, the Cuban ambassador affirmed that Cuba send a high-ranking delegation to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam.



Speaking highly of the theme and contents of the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be hosted by the Vietnamese NA, he thanked the Vietnamese legislature for inviting its Cuban counterpart to this event.



He also informed the host about several activities this year when Cuba assumes the role of rotating Chair of the Group of 77 and China./.