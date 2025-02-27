Vietnam, Cuba strengthen cooperation in education publishing

At the meeting between Chairman of the Members' Council and CEO of Vietnam Education Publishing House Nguyen Tien Thanh and Cuban Minister of Higher Education Walter Baluja García. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation from the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) led by its Chairman of the Members' Council and CEO Nguyen Tien Thanh paid a working visit to Cuba to strengthen cooperation in the publishing field between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Higher Education of Cuba.

During a meeting with the delegation, Cuban Minister of Higher Education Walter Baluja García expressed his desire to enhance cooperation with the Vietnamese ministry in publishing books, particularly digital books to keep pace with current development trends.

He also praised the participation of Vietnamese delegations in the annual Havana International Book Fair, which has helped strengthen cultural exchanges between the two nations.

He noted that Cuba’s education sector has trained thousands of Vietnamese students over the years and appreciated the students' learning spirit, intelligence, discipline, and sociability.

Chairman of the Members' Council and CEO of Vietnam Education Publishing House Nguyen Tien Thanh (L) presents a gift to Cuban Minister of Higher Education Walter Baluja García (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Thanh shared the publishing house’s experience in publishing printed and digital books, and affirmed that Vietnam is ready to support Cuba in printing and publishing books for the 15th International Congress Universidad 2026 in Cuba and the 100th birth anniversary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in 2026.

Both sides agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on publishing cooperation during the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Cuba's Deputy Minister of Higher Education Reynaldo Velázquez Zaldívar.

During their stay in Cuba, the VEPH delegation also participated in the 33rd Havana International Book Fair and held a working session with the Cuban Book Institute./.