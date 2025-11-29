Vietnam-Cuba special friendship stands test of time: Cuban official

Vice President of the Cuba – Vietnam Friendship Association Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

The special traditional friendship between Cuba and Vietnam has stood the test of time and become a model of international relations, said Vice President of the Cuba – Vietnam Friendship Association Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2), Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez said the bilateral solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation have been continuously reinforced and nurtured by generations of leaders and citizens on both sides for over six decades.

Cuba has never hesitated to support Vietnam whenever and wherever possible, offering assistance to the fullest extent of its capabilities, he said, recalling that in 1973, Fidel Castro became the only foreign head of state to set foot in the liberated zones of South Vietnam, specifically the former provinces of Quang Tri and Quang Binh during some of the war’s most perilous moments.

Vietnam, in return, has stood firmly by Cuba despite external sanctions, providing critical support during the Caribbean nation’s trying times, he added.

According to him, the special and fraternal relationship between the two Parties, Governments, armies, and peoples has been built on sincere affection that transcends geographical distance and time.

The 65-year partnership, he said, demonstrates the viability of a new international socio-economic model, one built on cooperation and solidarity rather than conflict and sanctions.

Looking ahead, Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez saw the anniversary as a springboard for deeper collaboration, contributing to the shared development of both peoples through concrete projects in biotechnology, renewable energy, and rice production. Vietnam has provided Cuba with both theoretical and practical experience, helping the latter move into a new development stage.

In his suggestion, bilateral ties should expand into new areas that both nations can build expertise, pushing ties toward greater effectiveness and practicality.

Many promising fields remain to be explored, which could further boost economic and trade links for the benefit of both countries’ people, he said./.