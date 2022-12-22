Making news
Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to further bolster ties
The Cuban leader briefed Party General Secretary Trong about the overall situation in the Latin-America region and Cuba, as well as difficulties and challenges that Cuba is facing due to the impact of the world economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and conflicts in Europe as well as the embargo and hostile activities.
He affirmed that Cuba has stayed firm and implemented measures to boost economic recovery and development and ensure the living conditions of local residents.
Cuba is implementing the Resolution of the 8th CPC National Congress, focusing on three major tasks of boosting economic development, promoting peace, and safeguarding the CPC ideological foundation, he said.
He also informed the Vietnamese side about the outcomes of the 10th session of its 9th parliament and the fifth session of the CPC Central Committee, as well as preparations for the second national conference of the CPC that is slated for October 2023. He reiterated the central role of the CPC in the discussions on important issues of Cuba and in making decision on measures to deal with current difficulties and challenges.
Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and expressed belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnamese people will continue to reap greater successes in the implementation of set targets.
Party General Secretary Trong congratulated Cuba for it attainments in overcoming difficulties and stabilising the country’s situation and advancing to socialism. He affirmed that Vietnam always follow closely on Cuba’s situation and shares difficulties with the Cuban Party, State and people, and expressed belief that under the leadership of the CPC, Cuban people will overcome difficulties to gain greater achievements.
He also briefed the Cuban leader on Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development as well as the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the outcomes of the CPV Central Committee’s sessions. The leader affirmed that Vietnam will continue to pursue the external policy of peace, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations.
Vietnam always accompanies the just revolutionary cause of Cuban people, and forever remembers Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed blood,” Trong said, reaffirming that Vietnam opposes the embargo against Cuba.
The two leaders shared delight at the positive progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries.
They agreed to work to strengthen mutual understanding and mutual support, while maintaining the exchange of delegations at high and all levels, continuing to sharing theoriesand practical experience, effectively implementing agreements in areas of each other’s strengths and demands such as agriculture and health care, and fostering their coordination and mutual support at international forums.
Miguel Díaz-Canel said he hopes Vietnamese businesses will increase investment in Cuba, especially in areas of food and commodity production, retail and wholesale.
Party General Secretary Trong invited Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel to visit Vietnam. Miguel Díaz-Canel accepted the invitation with pleasure./.