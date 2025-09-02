Vietnam, Cuba premiere documentary to mark 80th National Day

Cuban children play on a rice field in Cuba (Photo: VNA)

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945– 2025), Vietnam Television’s VTV1 and Cuba’s Canal Caribe news channel will premiere a documentary featuring the lives of Vietnamese and Cuban farmers working together in rice cultivation in Los Palacios district, Cuba's Pinar del Río province.

The one-hour documentary titled “Seeds of Happiness” will be broadcast simultaneously in both countries at 20:10 on September 2 (Vietnam time) on VTV1, and at 09:10 on the same day (Cuba time) on Canal Caribe.

Seeds of Happiness highlights the work of a group of Vietnamese agricultural engineers in Cuba, who contributed their expertise to cultivating new rice varieties, including the hybrid CT16, helping to boost Cuba’s rice production.

According to Cuban's newswire Cubadebate, with support from the Cuba’s Institute of Information and Social Communication, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana, the film is a testament to the friendship between the Cuban and Vietnamese people, who have stood side by side through challenging times.

Through the story of rice grains, the documentary shows that Vietnam is not only a leading global rice exporter but also a nation willing to share knowledge and experience, guided by solidarity, to support Cuba’s food sovereignty and the construction of a prosperous and sustainable country.

Tu Luong, Director of the Vietnam Television Centre in Ho Chi Minh City and one of the film’s producers, said the special broadcast is particularly meaningful as the values of independence, freedom and happiness achieved by Vietnam 80 years ago continue to resonate around the world.

With its direct and heartfelt cinematic storytelling, accompanied by carefully curated footage, photographs, music and historical documents, the documentary is hoped to offer an emotional and humanistic experience in celebration of the National Day of Vietnam./.