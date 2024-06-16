Vietnam, Cuba intensify solidarity, cooperation

Vietnam always treasures and works unceasingly to deepen as well as expand the fraternal solidarity and comprehensive and trustworthy cooperation with Cuba, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Quang Long said after presenting his credentials to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez recently.



The Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that Vietnam always bears in mind and feels grateful for the Cuba’s assistance for the country in the past, and maintains a consistent stance on supporting the just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, for his part, thanked Vietnam for the solidarity and valuable support that it has given to Cuba, affirming that the Latin American country wants and resolves to continue bolstering the solidarity and cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, thus continuing the historical and traditional relations that President Ho Chi Minh, President Fidel Castro and General Raul Castro have worked hard to foster.



He took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its successful organisation of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and stressed that the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands ready to coordinate with the Vietnamese side to prepare for celebrations of the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations in each nation in 2025./.