Vietnam, Cuba exchange theoretical views on Party’s leadership in macroeconomic stability

An overview of the seminar on the Party’s leadership in ensuring macroeconomic stability, renewing the growth model, restructuring the economy and promoting international integration (Photo: VNA)

A seminar on the Party’s leadership in ensuring macroeconomic stability, renewing the growth model, restructuring the economy and promoting international integration was held virtually on December 11.

Nguyen Thanh Nghi, a member of the the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policy and Strategy, and Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and head of its Economic – Productive Department, co-chaired the event.

In his opening speech, Nghi stressed that the seminar concretises the 2024 cooperation agreement between the two sides and implements key elements of the September 2025 Vietnam–Cuba Joint Statement on strengthening theory exchanges and sharing leadership experience in socio-economic development. He affirmed that Vietnam consistently treasures its special solidarity and friendship with Cuba. The discussions, he said, are particularly meaningful as both countries pursue major strategic orientations on renewing their growth models, developing multi-sectoral economies and deepening international integration.

Nguyen Thanh Nghi, a member of the the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of its Commission for Policy and Strategy, speaks at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Cuban participants shared experience in stabilising the macroeconomy, restructuring production, improving major economic balances, strengthening the state-owned enterprise sector, raising labour productivity and promoting science and technology as drivers of development. They also outlined efforts to overcome difficulties caused by the embargo, boost production in priority sectors, advance decentralisation while reinforcing discipline, and employ fiscal and monetary measures to curb inflation and safeguard social welfare.

Vietnamese presentations at the seminar focused on deepening the transformation of the growth model, shifting from quantity-based expansion to growth driven by productivity, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. They also highlighted efforts to develop all economic sectors in line with the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW dated May 4, 2025 on the development of the private sector; maintain macroeconomic stability and strengthen major economic balances; and proactively advance comprehensive and extensive international integration in line with national interests. Speakers also discussed experiences in institutional reform, improving development policies, empowering localities and enterprises, promoting regional linkages, and expanding the digital, green and circular economies.

The two sides explored in depth the Party’s role in leadership, orientation, oversight and strategic coordination in economic management; approaches to implementing economic restructuring programmes alongside the renewal of the growth model; measures to respond to global economic volatility, inflationary pressures and shifts in global trade; and the building of effective strategic advisory bodies to ensure the Party’s comprehensive leadership in a changing context.

In his concluding remarks, Nghi commended the frank, open and substantive exchanges, noting that the insights shared not only deepen mutual understanding of each country’s development direction but also open up new avenues for cooperation in research, strategic advisory work and support for socio-economic development tasks. He emphasised that the seminar further strengthens the special solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples, and stands as a vivid reflection of the political trust and close cooperation between their strategic advisory bodies./.