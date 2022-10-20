Vietnam, Cuba enhance cooperation in youth work  

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong has met Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department, in Havana.



Highlighting the importance of the information, ideological and cultural fronts, Polanco Fuentes suggested the two countries’ youth unions strengthen collaboration in this field.



As 2023 marks 50 years since Cuban leader Fidel Castro first visited Vietnam, he expressed his hope that the two peoples, particularly young generations, will carry out practical activities in celebration.



For his part, Luong said that the Vietnamese Party and State always pay special attention to young people, placing them at the centre of the revolutionary cause.



The attention by the Party and State leaders is an important motivation for the two countries' youth unions to have the opportunity and conditions to promote and inherit the special traditional relationship that many generations have nurtured, he added.



During his talks with First Secretary of the National Committee of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba Aylin Álvarez Garcia, Luong proposed the two sides review the results of the implementation of their cooperation agreement in the 2018-2022 period, and soon sign a new one; and expand cooperation in the fields of high technology, tourism, biotechnology and health.



He also showed his hope that the two youth unions will continue supporting each other at international forums.



Agreeing with the Vietnamese official’s proposals, Aylin Álvarez Garcia stressed the importance of enhancing the youth work between the two sides.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese delegation presented 10 laptops, five tablets, five smartphones, 200 USB drives for the Cuban side; and donated 5,000 EUR (4,880 USD) to support people affected by Hurricane Ian./.