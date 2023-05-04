Making news
Vietnam, Cuba enhance cooperation in more practical manner
On this occasion, Morales will co-chair the fifth Theoretical Symposium between the PCC and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
The four previous editions of the symposium were held in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
At the fourth edition held in November 2018 in Cuba, the two sides discussed practical issues and experiences in socio-economic development, and political and ideological work drawn from Vietnam's Doi Moi (Renewal) and Cuba's socio-economic model update. This symposium focused on clarifying decisive factors in socio-economic development and political and ideological work of each Party; and analysing the situation and solutions of each party, thus clarifying some urgent theoretical issues of mutual concern.
The Cuban delegation’s working visit this time aims to not only implement the agreement on exchange and cooperation between the two Parties for the 2018-2023 period, but also maintain high-level contacts as well as the momentum of development of the special relationship between the two Parties, the two States and the people of Vietnam and Cuba.
The two sides continue to have in-depth exchanges on several theoretical and practical issues of building socialism in Vietnam and Cuba, mainly on socio-economic development, political and ideological work, promoting the role and leadership capacity of the two Parties in Vietnam's renovation cause and the process of updating Cuba's socio-economic development model, and exchanging views on regional and international issues.
This visit also aims to promote key cooperation areas with great potential between the two Parties and countries, especially in the implementation of agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and the two States.
Through this working visit, the two sides continue to affirm the importance and desire to continuously develop the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba in the new situation./