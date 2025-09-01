Vietnam, Cuba celebrate 65 years of diplomatic ties

State President Luong Cuong (R) and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at the ceremony in Hanoi on September 1. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong on September 1 stressed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always treasure and remember the solidarity and wholehearted support that Cuba gave Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the ongoing process of national construction and defence.

Addressing a grand meeting in Hanoi to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba (December 2, 1960–2025), the President underlined that Vietnam’s solidarity with Cuba comes from the heart and is deeply rooted in the thinking of every Vietnamese. He reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches special importance to ties with Cuba, and will continue to consolidate and develop their comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

President Cuong and his spouse, together with visiting First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and his spouse, attended the ceremony. The event was organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Vietnam News Agency, the Ho Guom Opera, and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.

Also present were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, and former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.

Speaking at the event, the top Cuban leader affirmed that the extraordinary history of struggle and glorious victories of the Vietnamese people form the foundation of the exemplary relationship between the two countries, built on the unconditional support of the Cuban Revolution. He noted that Cuba is proud to have been the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam on December 2, 1960, and the first in the world to set up a Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam.

The Cuban leader stressed that a special bond has been formed between Vietnam and Cuba, one that has stood the test of time and become a model of friendship and cooperation, particularly when global peace faces major challenges. He reviewed milestones over the past 65 years when the two nations stood shoulder to shoulder, both in the struggle for independence and during difficult periods of construction and development.

Today, bilateral ties are expanding across all fields, from Party, State, and parliamentary cooperation to economy, trade, investment, defence, security, social organisations, and people-to-people exchanges.

He highly valued Vietnam’s steadfast support for Cuba in demanding that the US lift its blockade and remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. He expressed gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for their support for Cuba’s food security, particularly through meaningful campaigns such as the recent donation drive launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

He affirmed that the fraternal bonds between the Cuban and Vietnamese peoples have transcended geographical distance and economic conditions to become a lasting spiritual value, with their special solidarity and friendship remaining unshakable.

President Cuong highlighted the Vietnam-Cuba relationship has stood firm through challenges and upheavals while continuously expanding in both scope and depth.

He recalled Cuba's solidarity during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, from being the first country to recognise the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam, to Fidel Castro’s historic visit to Quang Tri’s liberated zone in September, 1973, and Cuba’s wholehearted assistance in the years following national reunification. These are testaments to solidarity and valuable support Cuba has offered, and a profound source of encouragement and inspiration for the Vietnamese people, he said.

When Vietnam embarked on its Doi Moi (Renewal) period and Cuba strived to overcome its “Special Period” and updated its economic model, the two countries continued to support each other. Cuba shared valuable livestock and crop varieties, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, while Vietnam assisted Cuba in rice production, aquaculture, and coffee cultivation. Both sides have also exchanged valuable experience in socio-economic development and national safeguarding.

Citing President Ho Chi Minh's words that “Vietnam and Cuba are tens of thousands of miles apart, but the hearts of the two countries’ people are as close as brothers in a family” and Fidel Castro’s affirmation that bilateral ties are “special, unprecedented and a model of international relations.”



The President emphasised that the ongoing visit to Vietnam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, his spouse and the high-ranking Cuban delegation, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Vietnam, once again underscores the special relationship between the two Parties, two States, and the peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.

He expressed his delight at the important achievements of the Cuban Party, State and people in strengthening national unity, addressing socio-economic challenges and pursuing a flexible and substantive foreign policy, expressing his belief that Cuba will continue to overcome all difficulties and obtain greater successes in national building and safeguarding.

Before the grand meeting, President Cuong and the top Cuban leader, along with delegates and guests from both countries, visited a photo exhibition and watched a documentary film about the outstanding milestones of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the governments and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba over the past 65 years.

The photo collection included 65 typical photos selected from the photo archives of the Vietnam News Agency, which vividly depicted the close and lasting relationship and comradeship between the Parties and peoples of the two countries./.