Vietnam cracks down on IUU fishing violations with transparency, strict enforcement

Vietnam is determined to strictly, openly, and transparently handle all violations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang affirmed at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on November 6.

Responding to a Vietnam News Agency reporter’s question on the country’s efforts to combat IUU fishing, Hang stressed that Vietnam’s stance on the issue has been consistent and clearly articulated on many occasions.

"Vietnam advocates sustainable development of its marine economy and aims to maintain the sustainable growth of the fisheries sector with a fleet structure and fishing methods aligned with the aquatic resource exploitation capacity, while fully complying with regulations on combating IUU fishing, she noted.

Over the past time, Vietnam has built and completed a legal framework on fisheries to ensure effective enforcement as well as taken various measures to prevent and curb illegal fishing activities, resolutely punishing violations in a strict, open and transparent manner.

According to Hang, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently signed a plan on the Action Month against IUU fishing and promoting sustainable development of Vietnam’s fisheries sector.” Under this plan, relevant ministries and localities carry out a wide range of management, communication and education activities to raise awareness and ensure compliance with national laws as well as respect for maritime zones of other countries established in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and related international treaties and agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory or member.

“As an active, proactive, and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is always ready to work with regional countries and the international community to strengthen cooperation and share experience in combating illegal fishing, promoting effective and sustainable fisheries management in line with international law," she stressed./.