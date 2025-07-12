Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire mark 50 years of diplomatic ties with ceremony in Abidjan

Évariste Koffi Yapi, Secretary General of Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Côte d'Ivoire diplomatic ties (October 6, 1975 - 2025) was held in Abidjan city on July 11 night (local time), blending cultural performances, fashion, and cuisine to celebrate a half-century of growing ties.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, and the Ministry of Culture and Francophonie of Côte d’Ivoire’s, the event saw the presence of Vietnamese National Assembly Vice Chairman Vu Hong Thanh.

In her address, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire Le Kim Quy traced the 50-year journey of bilateral relationship, noting strides in political dialogue, mutual support at international forums like the United Nations, the Francophonie, and the Non-Aligned Movement, and robust economic ties anchored in trade and investment.

She highlighted a unique cultural connection, with thousands of local youths practicing traditional Vietnamese martial arts and a thriving Vietnamese community in Côte d’Ivoire contributing to local life through cuisine, crafts, and services.

Évariste Koffi Yapi, Secretary General of Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad, lauded the enduring friendship, which has evolved from political cooperation to encompass strong economic ties and, increasingly, rich cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The event captivated attendees with a joint performance by Vietnamese and Ivorian artists, weaving together the ethereal sounds of Vietnam’s Miao flute and monochord with West African rhythms and traditional dances. The performance brought the audience from the misty highlands of Vietnam to the serene Ébrié lagoons of Côte d’Ivoire, blending rural folk dances with vibrant African choreography.

The Vietnamese delegation at the event. (Photo: VNA)

A highlight was a fashion show featuring traditional Vietnamese long dresses designed by Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Ngoc Han, inspired by the intricate Kim Hoang folk painting tradition. Performed by members of the Vietnamese community in Côte d’Ivoire, the show drew enthusiastic applause.

A photo exhibition, curated with archival images from the Vietnam News Agency, chronicled the 50-year diplomatic journey, captivating visitors with its historical sweep.

The event doubled as a networking hub for the Vietnamese community in Côte d’Ivoire, who shared signature dishes like pho and nem (fried spring rolls) with international guests./.