Vietnam cooperates with Google to launch “Official Government Apps" feature

The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with Google, launched the "Official Government Apps" feature on December 20 to enhance user protection against fraudulent activities and ensure online safety in Vietnam.

Vietnam is the first country to cooperate with Google in implementing this new initiative.

This feature helps users easily identify official apps released by state agencies. It is the result of close cooperation between the AIS and Google in verifying the legitimacy of applications that provide essential services such as public services and personal identification for Vietnamese citizens. The goal is to ensure that these applications officially represent state agencies in Vietnam.

Previously, the AIS collaborated to verify and encourage state agencies to register their apps for official identification, aiming to expand the list of trustworthy government apps for users. When users access Google Play, official government apps will display the "Government" badge, reassuring users of the app's authenticity. This is particularly important in Vietnam, where the demand for government services and the number of government apps on this platform are rapidly increasing.

AIS Acting Director Tran Quang Hung said that the government app identification feature on Google Play is an important step in helping Vietnamese citizens access reliable government apps. This not only makes it easier for people to identify and use official public services, but also contributes to raising awareness and trust in the State's digital services.

Wilson L. White, Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy at Google, praised the collaboration between governmental agencies and developers in Vietnam, who have worked with Google to continuously improve the feature.

Currently, more than 80 government apps in Vietnam have been granted the official government app identification, with the list available at: tinnhiemmang.vn./.