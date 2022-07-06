Making news
Vietnam contributes to UN Human Rights Council with meaningful messages: official
Viet, who led the Vietnamese delegation to the event, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Geneva, Switzerland, that the country has engaged in specific initiatives, especially those on climate change and the right to food, and issues regarding gender equality.
Vietnam’s advocacy to dialogue and cooperation has drawn the attention of other countries, he said, adding that Vietnam shared its experience in climate change response, COVID-19 combat and post-pandemic recovery to ensure social welfare and rights of its citizens in health care, economy, social affairs and education.
The country promotes women’s role in families, will continue to prioritise commitments to gender equality and women’s empowerment, and stands ready to cooperate with countries in this regard, he affirmed.
Mentioning a photo exhibition on ethnic groups and religions in Vietnam on the sidelines of the session, Viet stressed that the photos capture the harmonious life of 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups, as well as their freedom of belief and religion.
The exhibition sent a message that Vietnam now opens its door to international friends and tourists after a hiatus due to the CVOID-19 pandemic, he added.
According to Viet, Vietnam’s speeches and messages at the council aimed to promote mutual understanding and respect, enhance dialogue and cooperation, and promote efforts to ensure human rights for all.
Within the framework of the session, the Vietnamese delegation met with the UNHRC President and Vice President, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Director General of the UN Office in Geneva, and many ambassadors and representatives of countries in Geneva.
At these meetings, the foreign countries and international organisations lauded Vietnam’s achievements over the past time, especially its efforts in dealing with difficulties and challenges induced by COVID-19 to better ensure human rights.
They shared the view that the harmony between the 54 ethnic groups and religious communities has helped Vietnam reap such socio-economic achievements, and expressed their belief that once elected as a UNHRC member, Vietnam will raise its voice to constructively and responsibly contribute to the council’s activities, as well as international efforts in protecting and promoting human rights, Viet said./.