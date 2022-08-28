The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) concluded in New York, the US, on August 26 night (local time), after nearly four weeks of working, during which Vietnam contributed to promoting the NPT’s role in global security.



The Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, emphasised Vietnam's consistent stance on supporting radical nuclear weapon disarmament to prevent nuclear weapon proliferation, and upholding the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, while highlighting the need for the international community to make every effort to solve common nuclear challenges.



The delegation also shared opinions on issues of great international concern, including upholding the role of the NPT, and stressed the humanitarian consequences of the use of nuclear weapons. As the vice president of the conference, Vietnam and other countries actively promoted and managed its working agenda.



The Vietnamese delegation also worked closely with ASEAN countries and non-aligned countries to promote the priorities of these countries.



The conference’s discussions focused on all three elements of the treaty – non-proliferation, disarmament, and peaceful use of nuclear energy.



Although member states could not reach consensus on a final document, they all stressed the importance of the NPT to the global non-proliferation and disarmament mechanism and the need to intensify efforts to strengthen this mechanism in the coming time./.