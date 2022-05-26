Making news
Vietnam contributes to building foundation for Asia’s future: ambassador
The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Tokyo ahead of Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh’s trip to Japan from May 25-28 to attend the conference and pay a working visit to the northeastern country.
Initiated in 1995, FOA is one of the most prestigious annual forums in Asia, hosted by Nikkei Group of Japan, capturing the attention of many senior leaders, politicians, scholars and businesses from Asian countries, as well as representatives of major economic groups globally.
The Deputy PM’s attendance reflects not only Vietnam’s interest in the conference, but also the importance of FOA in the country’s foreign policy, the ambassador said.
Through the event, Vietnam wants to spread the message that the country stands ready to join hands with countries to seek solutions to global urgent challenges and contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large, he continued.
While in Japan, Minh will hold meetings with leaders of Japan’s Government, National Diet, ministries, localities and agencies, during which they will compare notes on measures to materialise commitments made by the two countries’ senior leaders, thus bringing the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership to a new period.
According to the ambassador, Vietnam first joined FOA in 2009. Since then, the country has dispatched high-ranking delegations to the event 13 times.
Vietnam’s active participation at FOA has been commended by other delegates and Japan, he said, noting that Vietnam has contributed to the conference’s contents with its assessments and views on the regional and global situation, analysis of opportunities and urgent challenges, and initiatives to deal with the problems.
Vietnamese Government and State leaders also affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to joining efforts in building a world of peace, prosperity and sustainable development, and promoting dialogue and cooperation.
At FOA 2022, Deputy PM Minh will deliver a speech, the diplomat said, expressing his belief that Minh will raise proposals to promote Asia’s position and role for a better world.
Asked about FOA 2022’s theme of “Redefining Asia's role in a divided world”, Nam said it is likely to receive widespread attention, stressing that Asian countries have been aware of the region’s strategic importance and the need to take actions and stay united to reconstruct Asia post pandemic and cope with new challenges, both continentally and globally.
Regarding Vietnam’s contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in Asia and the world as well, the ambassador reiterated Vietnam’s consistent policy of addressing disputes and differences by peaceful measures in line with international law and the UN Charter.
Vietnam has also played a role in multilateral mechanisms, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, among other regional and inter-regional cooperation mechanisms.
Along with other ASEAN member countries, Vietnam is working hard to carry forward the bloc’s centrality in maintaining peace, security and prosperity in Southeast Asia as well as Asia-Pacific.
Vietnam always affirms its clear, consistent stance of supporting the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures, through diplomatic and legal processes, not using or threatening to use force, in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, and order in the East Sea in line with international law.
Notably, Vietnam has actively engaged in multilateral mechanisms like the UN Security Council, and made active and responsible contributions to common matters, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
The ambassador also highlighted the country’s engagement in UN peacekeeping since 2014, and its contributions to international efforts in dealing with global challenges and humanitarian activities.
During the COVID-19 combat last year, Vietnam contributed 1 million USD to the COVAX Facility, he said, adding that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has also announced humanitarian aid worth 500,000 USD to Ukraine through international organisations.
Vietnam is making efforts, together with the international community, to ensure peace, stability, prosperity and development of each nation, the continent and the world at large, Nam affirmed./.