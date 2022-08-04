Vietnam continuously ranks in world’s top fastest-growing destinations

Vietnam welcomed 954,000 international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, a nine-fold increase from the same period last year. The growth in the number of foreign visitors averaged 62% per month during the January-July period, the administration said.

Most of the foreign visitors came from Asia-Pacific, including the Southeast Asian nations of Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. The Republic of Korea was Vietnam’s largest source of tourists during the period, followed by the US.



Though small, the number of travellers from Europe has been on the rise, with a relatively high growth, particularly those from the UK, France and Germany.

Search volumes for accommodations in Vietnam last month hit 100 points, 5.9 times higher than the start of March (17 points). Most of the traffic was from the US, Australia, Singapore, India, and Japand.



Meanwhile, the search volumes for foreign destinations by Vietnamese travellers in July soared 780% year-on-year as international travel has rebounded./.