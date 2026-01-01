Vietnam continues to ensure all human rights for everyone: ambassador

Vietnam’s message on human rights is consistent: human rights are universal, but their implementation must be practical and closely linked to people’s daily lives, such as the rights to healthcare, education and sustainable employment, said Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the WTO, and other international organisations in Geneva.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the WTO, and other international organizations in Geneva. Photo: VNA

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the ambassador said that during the 2023–2025 term, the participation of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in Geneva at the UN Human Rights Council was guided by a consistent approach: constructive engagement, coherence, and keeping the council focused on practical solutions that improve people’s lives. According to him, the mission worked on the basis of a clear system of priorities, ensuring Vietnam’s stable and proactive participation throughout its membership term.

The mission also invested strongly in inter-regional cooperation and consensus-based outcomes. In this spirit, Vietnam, on behalf of inter-regional core groups, submitted a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, as well as a resolution on climate change and human rights focusing on just transition. Both resolutions were adopted by consensus with broad co-sponsorship. In addition, the mission led inter-regional joint statements, including one on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote gender equality and another on vaccination and human rights, thereby maintaining attention to cooperation, inclusiveness and practical needs. It used international forums and related activities of the council to share experiences and learn from partners.

These combined efforts have helped strengthen confidence that Vietnam can work with different regions, bridge differences, and contribute responsibly to shared priorities, Dung said.

The senior diplomat stated that the country’s re-election to the council, for the 2026-2028 term, with the highest number of votes in the Asia-Pacific Group, is not only recognition of its domestic progress but also acknowledgement of the mission’s approach in Geneva – one that is respectful, practical and cooperative.

Vietnam will uphold this spirit of cooperation and welcomes partners to work together on practical initiatives, he stressed.