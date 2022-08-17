Vietnam consults WB experts about National Master Planning





He made the statement in Hanoi on August 16 at a seminar consulting the World Bank (WB)’s experts about a report on the National Master Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



The National Master Planning is the first of its kind in Vietnam made in line with the 2017 Planning Law.



Between now and 2030, priority will be given to the establishment and development of economic corridors, locomotive zones, growth poles and national infrastructure framework, especially those with advantages in geological location, infrastructure, human resources and sci-tech potential.



Dannay Leipziger, head of the WB experts’ group, suggested that the National Master Planning should take into account improving resilience to environment risks and climate change, and ensuring financial resources for the effort.



The National Master Planning set the goal of having about 5,000km of expressways nationwide by 2030, and over 9,000km by 2050. The average housing floor area per capita in urban areas will reach 32 sq.m by 2030.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is collecting scientists and foreign experts’ feedback on the planning to submit to the Government and National Assembly in an October meeting./.