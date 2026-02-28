Vietnam consolidates traditional ties with Cambodia

The meeting between Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and First Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh on February 27. Photo: VNA

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu paid a courtesy call on First Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh on February 27.



Vu conveyed regards and best wishes from Vietnamese leaders to Neth Savoeun, highlighting the strategic significance of Party General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Cambodia and his co-chairing of the high-level meeting between the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee on February 6.



The visit, he said, helped reinforce political trust and further deepen the traditional friendship and neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainable ties between the two Parties, States and peoples.



The Deputy Foreign Minister affirmed that by dispatching a delegation to Cambodia shortly after the visit, Vietnam demonstrates its leaders' strong political determination as well as proactive, prompt and responsible efforts to effectively implement the high-level agreements and common perceptions through concrete programmes and clear roadmaps. The move aims to swiftly translate political commitments into substantive cooperation outcomes, delivering tangible benefits to both peoples and generating fresh momentum for stable, sustainable and long-term development of bilateral relations.



Congratulating Cambodia on its important and comprehensive achievements, the official expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Royal Government, headed by PM Hun Manet, and with significant contributions from Deputy PM Neth Savoeun, Cambodia will continue to prosper, realise its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050, and further elevate its regional and international standing.



For his part, Neth Savoeun congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and commended the country’s significant achievements under the leadership of General Secretary To Lam.



He voiced confidence that with the Party’s strategic vision, Vietnam will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, secure double-digit economic growth, and meet its targets of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income socialist nation by 2045.



Hailing Vietnam’s prompt sending of a working delegation to Cambodia following the Party leader's state visit and the Lunar New Year holiday, Neth Savoeun reaffirmed that Cambodia consistently attaches importance to and prioritises developing the friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.



The Cambodian First Deputy PM showed his hope for close coordination between the two sides to effectively implement the high-level strategic orientations and agreements, further advancing stable and sustainable bilateral ties for the benefit of both peoples.



He welcomed efforts to accelerate negotiations and signing of an agreement on the management of land border gates, as well as preparations for a new treaty on land border management to replace the 1983 agreement in the near future./.