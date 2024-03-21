Vietnam considers US leading important partner: NA Chairman

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (third from right) and delegates. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has welcomed the first Vietnam visit by a high-ranking delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) since Vietnam and the US upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

At a reception in Hanoi on March 20 for the delegation led by USABC President and CEO Ted Osius, Chairman Hue affirmed that Vietnam considers US a leading important partner, especially in economy and trade.

Vietnam is willing to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership with the US on the basis of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, he said, adding that Vietnam priosities expanding cooperative ties with the US on all the bilateral, regional and global aspects with a higher level of mutual understanding and trust.

Highlighting Vietnam’s key goals of making breakthroughs in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and human resources development; promoting the application of sci-technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, sustainable development and climate change response, the top legislator said he was delighted to know that many big US enterprises and corporations consider Vietnam a strategic market, share a common vision with Vietnam's development directions and commit to long-term operations in the country.

He hailed the US enterprises for engaging in projects to assist Vietnam in achieving its carbon emission reduction goals and fulfilling commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Speaking highly of the US Government’s commitment to consider granting the market economy status to Vietnam, Chairman Hue called it a practical and significant step that would lay a premise for all-around cooperation and benefit businesses and citizens of both countries.

The Vietnamese NA always strongly supports the development of the Vietnam-US relations, efforts to create a legal and policy framework that is favourable, stable, transparent and conducive for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to continue operating, expanding their scale, and achieving long-term growth in Vietnam, particularly in the areas where the US possesses strengths and Vietnam has demand, he said.

He added that Vietnam encourages US firms to increase investment and collaboration with Vietnamese counterparts in the fields of green transition, clean and renewable energy, transport infrastructure, digital economy, high technology, healthcare - pharmaceuticals, electronics - semiconductors, manufacturing, finance - banking, logistics and quality workforce training.

The leader wished that the USABC firms step up investment and provide financial assistance, expertise and specialists for start-up and innovative projects, as well as those using modern technologies, added value and highly competitive solutions.

With its reputation and extensive network, he expected that the USABC would further leverage its role as a bridge facilitating stronger cooperation between the US Government and Congress, and the Vietnamese NA, including supporting the establishment of a group of congressmen who are friendly to Vietnam and sharing information about planned visits to Vietnam by US congressmen delegations.



USABC President and CEO Ted Osius highlighted the commitment of US businesses to realise the US-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership and their alignment with Vietnam's development priorities.



About the US’s recognition of Vietnam's market economy status, he said the USABC has provided evidence of Vietnam's market economy and submitted recommendations and reports to the US Department of Commerce.

He also highlighted two points, including guidance on avoiding double taxation on e-commerce and digital platforms, and policy guidance on cooperation with small and medium-sized enterprises in the private sector and public-private partnerships.

In response, Chairman Hue said proposals by the US firms would be considered by the Vietnamese NA, Government, ministries and agencies, towards ultimately creating the most favourable business environment for enterprises, including those from the US.

It was the third working session between the top Vietnamese legislator and the USABC since the beginning of the 15th term of the NA./.