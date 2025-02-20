Vietnam considers ASEAN a strategic priority in foreign policy: State President

State President Luong Cuong (8th, left) and Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste pose for a group photo in Hanoi on February 19. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong hosted a reception for Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste in Hanoi on February 19, in which he said that Vietnam views the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a strategic priority in its foreign policy, and Southeast Asian countries as close neighbours.

On behalf of the Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires of the ASEAN countries in Vietnam, Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Tan Yang Thai, extended warm New Year greetings and best wishes to the Vietnamese State leader, expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to be a successful development model in the region.

President Cuong affirmed Vietnam's support for Malaysia to successfully assume its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, and wished Malaysia will continue to reap successes in leading ASEAN toward significant achievements, building a sustainable and exclusive group.

The State President stressed that amid ongoing conflicts and tensions in many regions around the world, the ASEAN member states must work together to maintain a peaceful environment for development. He called for stronger solidarity and enhanced political trust among the regional nations.

State President Luong Cuong (R) hosts a reception for Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste in Hanoi on February 19. (Photo: VNA)



The Vietnamese leader urged the ASEAN member countries to translate commitments and agreements into tangible results; and boost coordination in addressing both traditional and non-traditional challenges; and uphold achievements, towards driving ASEAN’s robust development in the coming time, contributing to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

He also welcomed Timor-Leste’s gradual participation in ASEAN activities, affirming that Vietnam always supports and cooperates with other ASEAN member states to help Timor-Leste meet the necessary criteria to officially join the bloc.

To contribute to ASEAN’s collective efforts in shaping the region’s future, Vietnam is preparing to host the ASEAN Future Forum 2025, with the aim of fostering an open and constructive platform for dialogue on key issues facing ASEAN and the region, he said, adding that Vietnam highly values the participation of senior leaders from the ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste.

President Cuong hoped the ASEAN diplomats will continue to serve as important bridges, contributing to the enhancement of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations, towards building a united and strong ASEAN Community - a cornerstone of peace and stability in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions.

Malaysian Ambassador Tan Yang Thai emphasised that the ASEAN countries highly evaluated Vietnam’s role and contributions to strengthening the intra-bloc solidarity, unity, and resilience, as well as to shaping the ASEAN Community's Post-2025 Vision.

Vietnam’s commitment to regional integration, multilateralism, and sustainable development continues to inspire and reinforce the friendship and cooperation both within and beyond ASEAN, he noted, adding that Vietnam’s dynamic growth and proactive engagement in global issues serve as a testament to the spirit of cooperation and shared aspirations in shaping ASEAN’s future.

The diplomat highlighted Malaysia’s determination as ASEAN Chair to continue strengthening the bloc’s politics, security and socio-economic pillars, fostering new cooperation frameworks and leveraging emerging growth drivers.

Agreeing with President Cuong’s proposals, the Ambassadors and Chargé d'Affaires pledged to fulfill their commitments, contributing to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Vietnam./.