Vietnam congratulates France on 236th National Day

Leaders of Vietnam on July 14 sent congratulations to leaders of France on the 236th anniversary of the European country's National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2025). State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled congratulatory messages to French President Emmanuel Macron and PM François Bayrou respectively.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended congratulations to President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.



On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent congratulations to French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot./.