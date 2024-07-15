Vietnam congratulates France on 235th National Day
Leaders of Vietnam have sent congratulations to leaders of France on the 235th National Day of the European country (July 14, 1789 - 2024).
The national flags of Vietnam and France (Illustrative photo)
On July 14, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man respectively cabled congratulatory messages to French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Gabriel Attal, and President of the Senate Gerard Larcher.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended congratulations to French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne./.