Vietnam Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences held in Binh Dinh

The second “Vietnam Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences” (VCEES-2022) officially opened on August 8 at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city in the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh.



The Ministry of Science and Technology, ‘Rencontres du Vietnam’ Scientific Association, Vingroup Innovation Foundation (VinIF) and Hanoi University of Science & Technology have supported the organisation of the four-day event.



This year’s conference sees the participation of 20 delegates from foreign countries such as France, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.



The participating scientists and students will look into nearly 100 reports on environment pollution, water treatment, hydro-meteorology and oceanography, aquatic science, remote sensing, plastic pollution, waste management, applied environment, along with regional climate modelling and CORDEX-SEA related studies.



The annual function will help to enhance networking and collaboration among diverse participants, thereby promoting research and development activities on earth and environmental sciences.



Prof. Tran Thanh Van, President of ‘Rencontres du Vietnam’ Scientific Association, who founded ICISE, noted that the centre aims to welcome the world’s leading scientists to Vietnam to share their scientific knowledge and promote scientific studies among Vietnamese youths.



Van expressed his hope that through the conference, domestic and foreign scientists can find many environmental protection measures for Vietnam and the world at large./.