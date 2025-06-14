Vietnam condemns dangerous escalations in Middle East

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is deeply concerned about the current tensions in the Middle East and condemns the dangerous acts of escalation, use of force, and violations of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the sovereignty of nations, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

She made the statement in reply to reporters’ question regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the recent escalation in the region at the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on June 13.

Hang emphasised that Vietnam calls on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, refrain from further escalation, and resolve disputes through peaceful means. She underscored the importance of strict adherence to international law, the UN Charter, and relevant UN resolutions, as well as respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

She also urged the creation of favourable conditions for ongoing peace negotiations, for security, safety, peace, and stability in the region and the world./.