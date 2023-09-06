Vietnam completes term as Vice President of UN General Assembly’s 77th session

Vietnam has successfully performed its role, demonstrated through its extensive participation in the discussions to push the UNGA to approve agendas covering all aspects of international life. It has also fully participated in the process of proposing and planning important decisions to the world.

During the last term, Vietnam and several countries have proposed initiatives and solutions on many major UN issues such as upholding international marine law, and law of the sea, water security, responsibility to prevent and control crimes against humanity, equal access to justice, preparation for the summit on diseases prevention and control, universal health coverage, tuberculosis, and UNGA operation’ reforms.

It also joined the preparation of a report of the UN Secretary General on the organisation's activities, a report from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and a report from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Notably, Vietnam chaired the UNGA to discuss and pass a resolution requesting the ICJ to provide advisory opinions on the issue of climate change and resolutions on organising a high-level meeting on readiness for disease responses.

Its proactive and positive participation aimed to make concrete and practical contributions to the common work, and major priorities of the UN and the international community, contribute to promoting international cooperation and solidarity, and strengthen multilateralism to effectively respond to increasingly harsh emerging global challenges.

In addition, Vietnam also supported the President of the UNGA to smoothly and effectively run the common affairs of the UN including major high-level events and important sessions of the UNGA, as well as coordinate discussions and negotiations to develop documents and processes with long-term strategic orientation of the UN for the coming years.

It is a country that the President of the 77th UNGA assigned to chair meetings of the General Assembly./.