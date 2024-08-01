Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam Coast Guard vessel visits Philippines

The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG)’s Vessel CSB 8002 departed from the Ky Ha Port in Tam Quang commune, the central province of Quang Nam, on July 31 for a visit to the Philippines.
  At a ceremony before the departure of Vessel CSB 8002 on July 31. (Photo: VNA)  

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Senior Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Quoc Dat, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command, will engage in various activities including sports exchanges, cultural and historical site tours in Manila, and joint training exercises focusing on search and rescue operations and maritime safety together with the Philippine Coast Guard.

This trip underscores Vietnam's commitment to a foreign defence policy of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. It also reaffirms the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State of safeguarding sovereignty, ensuring security, and maintaining order in the nation’s maritime zones in association with economic development promotion.

The visit provides an opportunity for the forces of both nations to exchange information, share best practices in maritime law enforcement, and strengthen the friendship and cooperation to step up joint search and rescue operations./.

VNA/VNP

