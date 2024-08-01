Making news
Vietnam Coast Guard vessel visits Philippines
This trip underscores Vietnam's commitment to a foreign defence policy of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. It also reaffirms the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State of safeguarding sovereignty, ensuring security, and maintaining order in the nation’s maritime zones in association with economic development promotion.
The visit provides an opportunity for the forces of both nations to exchange information, share best practices in maritime law enforcement, and strengthen the friendship and cooperation to step up joint search and rescue operations./.