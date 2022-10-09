Vietnam Coast Guard combats IUU fishing

The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command has said that it will take more drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to maintaining order and safety at sea, and sustainably developing the maritime economy while consolidating national defence and security.



Along with the implementation of directions from the Prime Minister and the steering committee for IUU fishing prevention and control, the VCG has coordinated with ministries and sectors to finalise legal documents, mechanisms and policies on fishing vessel management.



It has also helped build a national database for the management of fishing vessels and fishing permits with a monitoring centre, and install vessel monitoring and GPS positioning devices, helping to create a legal framework and corridor for forces to supervise fishing vessels in Vietnamese waters.



The VCG has also worked closely with other forces to manage, check and verify information of violations to put an end to IUU fishing.



The force has also focused on raising awareness of Vietnamese fishing regulations.



In the first half of 2022, the force worked with local authorities, and domestic and foreign competent agencies to arrest 29 IUU violation cases involving 48 ships and 326 fishermen.



They also applied administrative punishments on 178 vessels that contributed 382 million VND (16,000 USD) to the State budget./.