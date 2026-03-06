Vietnam co-chairs 5th ASEAN–UK joint cooperation committee meeting

Delegates attend the 5th meeting of the ASEAN–UK Joint Cooperation Committee. Photo: VNA

In its capacity as the coordinator for ASEAN–UK relations, Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN co-chaired the 5th meeting of the ASEAN–UK Joint Cooperation Committee in Jakarta on March 4, alongside the UK Mission to ASEAN.



Held on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN–UK Dialogue Partnership and the final year of the ASEAN–UK Plan of Action for 2022–2026, the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to review cooperation achievements over the past five years and discuss orientations for advancing the partnership in the next phase.



The UK Ambassador reaffirmed that ASEAN is a trusted and constructive partner and a key pillar in the UK’s Indo-Pacific strategy. The UK reiterated its commitment to supporting ASEAN centrality in maintaining regional peace and stability, while strengthening a long-term and reliable partnership with ASEAN to deliver tangible benefits for all 11 member countries.



Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas where the UK has strengths and which align with the priorities of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, including maritime collaboration, transnational crime combat, energy transition, green infrastructure, the digital economy, data and artificial intelligence (AI), connectivity enhancement, disaster resilience, and narrowing development gaps within ASEAN.



Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Head of Vietnam’s Mission to ASEAN, affirmed that Vietnam will work closely with ASEAN member states to achieve the objectives set for the fifth anniversary year. These include developing a substantive new ASEAN–UK Plan of Action for 2027–2031 and finalising the ASEAN–UK Joint Declaration on cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.



In line with commitments made during the visit of Party General Secretary To Lam to the UK in October last year, Vietnam will continue to play an active coordinating role, serving as a trusted bridge to further elevate ASEAN–UK relations to a new level./.