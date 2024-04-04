Vietnam, China’s Hong Kong promote relations

Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam (left) and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee at the meeting on April 3. (Photo: VNA)



He also appreciated the Consul General’s active contributions to the development of the relations over the past time, saying that with his efforts and commitment, many issues that existed for decades between the two sides have been resolved, including the removal of visa restrictions for Vietnamese workers and facilitation of business and tourist visas for Vietnamese citizens. Lee said he believes that it will create momentum for further development of the relationship between Vietnam and Hong Kong in the time to come.

Expressing his pleasure at the positive changes in Vietnam - Hong Kong relations recently, Dam spoke highly of Lee’s efforts to create a breakthrough in Hong Kong's ties with Vietnam.

The diplomat suggested the two sides sign cooperation documents in fields such as finance, human resources, education and tourism to create a framework for government agencies and businesses of both sides to carry out specific collaboration plans. He recommended they enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels to increase understanding and information sharing as well as exchange measures to promote cooperation and resolve existing and arising issues.

Acknowledging Dam’s suggestions, Lee said he believes that the two sides will witness many strong developments in their relations in the coming time, adding that Vietnam and Hong Kong can become a role model in international relations, both coordinating with each other to resolve existing differences and developing together in areas of mutual interest./.