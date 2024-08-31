Vietnam, China strengthen economic, trade relations

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on August 30 held talks with Liu Ning, visiting member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



At the talks, the minister emphasised the significant role of Guangxi in the overall economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and China. Expressing satisfaction with the achievements in bilateral ties, he noted that trade between Vietnamese localities and the Chinese region reached 36.3 billion USD last year and continued to grow strongly in the first seven months of 2024. Trade through land border gates between Vietnam and Guangxi accounts for over 95% of the total import-export value through Vietnam-China land border gates.



Dien proposed that Liu pay attention to enhancing cooperation by improving trade scale and efficiency, including expediting customs clearance at border gates for Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products. He also suggested upgrading quarantine facilities at Dong Dang–Pingxiang railway station and supporting Vietnamese businesses in trade promotion activities in Guangxi. Additionally, he encouraged Guangxi to organise trade and industrial missions to Vietnam.



The minister also highlighted the importance of maintaining a stable supply chain, preventing congestion at border gates, and opening markets for Vietnamese agricultural products, especially fruits. He urged support for building the Vietnamese brand in Guangxi to increase awareness of high-quality Vietnamese products among Chinese consumers.



Liu noted that the main purpose of the delegation’s visit is to implement important agreements reached between Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, thus deepening cooperation in various fields and positively contributing to Vietnam-China exchanges.



Agreeing with Dien, the official supported enhancing cooperation to further strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries. Specific areas include improving cross-border supply chain cooperation, proposing border industrial park models, developing pilot smart border gate projects, and effectively utilising the Vietnam-China international container rail route.

Welcoming the Chinese side’s proposal to boost electricity trade between Guangxi and Vietnam, Dien noted it aligns with regional electricity grid connectivity trends.



Acknowledging Vietnam's role and active engagement in the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) over the years, Liu invited the minister to attend its 21st edition. Dien responded positively, indicating that his ministry and many Vietnamese businesses are ready to join the event led by a Deputy Prime Minister.



Following the talks, the two officials witnessed the signing of three cooperation documents, including a list of key tasks between the ministry’s Asia-Africa Market Department and the Guangxi Department of Commerce, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on promoting the Vietnam-China international container rail route, and another MoU on trade promotion cooperation between the ministry’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and the Guangxi Department of Commerce./.