Vietnam, China sign 13 cooperation documents  

Vietnam and China on October 31 signed 13 documents on bilateral cooperation across fields as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s ongoing official visit to China.



The CPV chief and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping witnessed the signing ceremony after their talks held on the same day.



The documents included those sealed between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Commission; and between the former’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the latter’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.



Memoranda of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; between the countries’ ministries of justice; and between their capitals Hanoi and Beijing were also inked.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade signed a MoU on strengthening joint works to ensure the supply chain between the nations with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce; a on food safety in bilateral trade with the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GACC); and another on cooperation in trade and economy with the People's Government of China’s Yunnan province



The customs bodies of Vietnam and China, meanwhile, sealed a pact on building priority areas for collaboration.



Similar MoUs on increasing the bilateral cooperation were also inked in the sectors of ecology-environment; culture-tourism; state assets and state enterprises.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the GACC signed a protocol requiring phytosanitary for fresh bananas exported from Vietnam to China./.