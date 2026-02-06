Vietnam, China open “green lane” for ambulance transfer on humanitarian grounds

A green lane is opened to transport a Chinese man to China for medical treatment. Photo: VNA

The border guard station of Mong Cai international border gate under the Quang Ninh provincial Border Guard Command reported on February 5 that it had partnered with China’s Dongxing Border Station of Immigration Inspection to open a “green lane” for ambulances carrying patients requiring emergency treatment, driven by a strong sense of responsibility and humanitarian purpose.

At around 16:20 the same day, the lane was activated at Bac Luan II Bridge area to allow an ambulance bearing license plate 15N-049.80 to transfer 63-year-old Chinese man Zhang Huizhong, who had suffered a cerebral infarction, to China for immediate treatment.

Earlier, both sides similarly opened a green lane for an ambulance bearing plate 14A-022.01 to transport another Chinese man, 41, who had experienced a stroke, to China for treatment.

In late 2025, Vietnamese authorities repeatedly opened such green lanes to expedite the repatriation of Chinese citizens facing medical crises, acting swiftly on humanitarian grounds. Such timely actions promptly addressed urgent personal and public health needs, while supporting economic and medical ties between Vietnam’s Mong Cai city and China’s Dongxing city.

By streamlining these emergency crossings to aid economic activity, healthcare access and tourism, the bilateral arrangement has strengthened overall Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation, expanded cross-sector collaboration, underscored proactive engagement in global economic integration, and advanced administrative reforms in exit and entry management. Ultimately, it delivers benefits to citizens on both sides, particularly those in the Mong Cai and Dongxing border communities./.