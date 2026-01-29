Vietnam, China launch 2026 joint border patrol operations

Vietnamese and Chinese border officers at the border demarcation line of the Lao Cai - Hekou international border gate on August 25-26, 2025. Illustrative image. Photo: nhandan.vn

The Border Guard Command of northern Lao Cai province and the Honghe Border Management Unit, the Hekou Entry-Exit Inspection Station in China’s Yunnan province launched their 2026 joint patrol at the border demarcation line of the Lao Cai - Hekou international border gate on January 28.



Last year, patrol commands from both sides maintained regular and unscheduled joint patrols across the entire border area under its responsibility, with 12 joint patrols involving 1,200 officers and soldiers from each side. They also provided legal education for nearly 10,000 border residents, and strengthened efforts to combat crime and smuggling.



The Vietnamese side handed over 61 Chinese nationals involved in 24 cases of illegal entry and residence or other violations of laws in Vietnam, while China returned 286 Vietnamese citizens involved in 114 cases of illegal entry and residence.



The two sides also successfully held the "Red River 3-2025" joint exercise and maintained bilateral and multilateral meeting mechanisms at the provincial and border defense levels.



In 2026, the two sides agreed to continue maintaining regular joint patrols in a more systematic, substantive, and effective manner, and stepping up unscheduled joint patrols. They also agreed to strengthen coordination in the regular inspection and monitoring of activities and events along the border and at border crossings, promptly detecting and handling illegal activities.



Both sides will continue strengthening information exchange and cooperating in combating cross-border activities. while intensifying legal education for border residents on both sides, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



Following the launching ceremony, the two sides exchanged liaison officers and began patrols along the border and checkpoint areas under their respective responsibilities./.