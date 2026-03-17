Vietnam, China hold 17th meeting of steering committee for bilateral cooperation

The 17th meeting of the Vietnam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Hanoi on March 17. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son and Chinese Politburo member, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi co-chaired the 17th meeting of the Vietnam – China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Hanoi on March 17.



The meeting was attended by representatives of ministries, agencies, border localities, and several provinces and cities from both countries.



During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of relations between the two Parties and countries since the 16th meeting in December 2024. They discussed and agreed on many measures to continue effectively implementing the common perceptions reached by the two countries' high-ranking leaders, and to advance bilateral ties to a new stage of more practical and effective development.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. Photo: VNA

The two sides offered congratulations on each other's development achievements while emphasising the priority given to bilateral relations in each country's foreign policy.



They highlighted strong progress in bilateral ties as seen in frequent strategic exchanges and high-level visits and contacts, along with increasingly completed cooperation mechanisms. Collaboration between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Communist Party of China, the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People's Congress of China, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as between their ministries and sectors has been increasingly strengthened. Meanwhile, economic, trade, investment, and tourism ties have grown robustly. China remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner, and Vietnam is China’s fourth-largest.



Strategic connectivity, particularly railway links, has also recorded notable progress, alongside vibrant locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, they said.



At the meeting, officials also candidly acknowledged certain outstanding issues in cooperation that require joint efforts to promote so as to fully tap the two sides' potential and strengths.



Looking ahead, both sides agreed to enhance political trust, increase high-level exchanges and those at all levels, bring into full play the general coordinating role of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, and improve the effectiveness of substantive cooperation across sectors. They also pledged to expand local-level cooperation, strengthen people-to-people ties, and enhance coordination at multilateral forums.



Deputy PM Son proposed establishing inter-governmental working groups in key areas. High priority should be given to railway cooperation to soon complete three standard-gauge railway projects linking the two countries, he said, suggesting China supply concessional loans, transfer technology, and provide railway workforce training for Vietnam.



He also called on China to create conditions for Vietnam to open open trade promotion offices, continue opening its market to jVietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, and step up cooperation in standard-related matters.



Son also expressed his hope for both sides to promote China's high-quality and high-tech investment in Vietnam, expedite the resolution of obstacles in some aid projects, and enhance coordination in energy infrastructure and border crossings, including increasing electricity import from China, ensuring fuel supply, expanding the smart border gate model, and building cross-border economic cooperation zones.



The Vietnamese Deputy PM recommended fostering partnerships in agriculture, environment, finance – banking, science – technology, health, and people-to-people exchanges, especially by promptly identifying and implementing activities for the Vietnam – China tourism cooperation year 2026–2027, and increasing scholarships for Vietnamese students in China.



Agreeing with his host's proposals, Wang affirmed that China attaches importance to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnam, and that it is ready to share development opportunities, and supports Vietnam in building an independent and self-reliant economy.



China is ready to expand the import of high-quality goods, especially agricultural products, and promote balanced trade, he added.



Wang stated that China will actively accelerate the construction of the three railway lines; cooperate in capital, technology, and railway personnel training; and encourage Chinese enterprises to expand investment in Vietnam.



The two sides should strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as high technology, innovation, and clean energy, the minister proposed, expressing his hope that they will bolster people-to-people exchanges, as well as cultural, healthcare, and educational cooperation. He affirmed that China will provide more scholarships for Vietnamese students in various forms.



During the meeting, the two sides straightforwardly discussed sea-related issues, agreeing to continue to seriously implement the high-level common perceptions, better control and resolve differences, and maintain peace and stability in the East Sea.



Son asked the two sides put themselves in each other's shoes; respect each other's sovereignty and legitimate interests in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and continue to promote the role of sea-related negotiation mechanisms while accelerating negotiations to soon achieve an efficient and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea./.