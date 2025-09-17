Making news
Vietnam, China expand cultural exchange and tourism cooperation
Vietnam and China have expanded their tourism cooperation through a cultural exchange and tourism promotion programme featuring Shaanxi province’s heritage and landscapes held in Hanoi on September 16.
The event, organised by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and the Shaanxi Department of Culture and Tourism, aimed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China.
VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai spoke of the enduring friendship between the two countries, which boast similarities in history, culture, and people. She said tourism cooperation has been developed on a solid legal foundation with multiple agreements and plans.
The Vietnamese tourism sector has attached importance to the Chinese market and vice versa, she stated, highlighting striking similarities between Vietnamese tourist destinations and those in Shaanxi province. She particularly cited Hue as a historic imperial capital preserving a system of royal monuments and tombs, and Ninh Binh as the ancient capital land of Hoa Lu, famous for the UNESCO-recognised Trang An scenic complex. These cultural and historical parallels have fostered a strong mutual interest in tourism between the two nations. According to statistics, Vietnam welcomes some 4-5 million Chinese visitors annually. In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam hosted more than 3.5 million Chinese. Vietnamese travellers, meanwhile, are increasingly drawn to China’s cultural and natural attractions.
Mai expressed her hope that visitor exchanges will grow in the coming time.
Deputy Director of Shaanxi Department of Culture and Tourism Liu Hairong described Vietnam as a dream destination for Chinese tourists, with such renowned destinations as Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, the Hue Imperial Citadel, and Ho Chi Minh City. She invited Vietnamese travel partners to the 2026 Xi’an Silk Road International Tourism Expo and called for joint efforts to develop distinctive tourism offerings and strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Shaanxi province, one of the important cradles of the Chinese civilisation, represents a captivating region where history and modernity intersect, and culture and ecology coexist harmoniously. Having served as the capital for 13 dynasties, notably the Tang Dynasty, and as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Shaanxi boasts numerous archaeological, cultural, and religious heritage sites connected to Buddhism and Taoism. The province's standout attractions include the Terracotta Army, a UNESCO World Heritage site dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World," along with Xi'an City Wall, the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, and Mount Hua.
The event also featured a Shaanxi tourism photo exhibition, displays of intangible cultural heritage products and creative industries. Tourism enterprises from both sides signed cooperation agreements to enhance information exchange, support travellers, and promote tourism popularisation./.