Vietnam, China exchange messages marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son attended a banquet in Hanoi on January 16, 2026, to mark the 76th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties (1950–2026). Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and State President Luong Cuong exchanged messages to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man exchanged congratulations with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji, respectively.

In their messages, Vietnamese leaders described 2025 as a highly successful and pivotal year, marking new advances in the 75-year journey of bilateral ties. Mutual visits by leaders of the two Parties and countries, along with sustained high-level exchanges and cooperation across ministries and sectors, have elevated the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam–China community with a shared future to a new height, ushering the relationship into a new phase of development underpinned by increasingly solid political, material, and social foundations.

Building on the solid foundation of their traditional friendly neighbourliness, and recent positive cooperation between the two Parties and nations, key Vietnamese leaders affirmed that both sides hold firm confidence in a more substantive, effective, and forward-looking development of bilateral ties across all dimensions, supported by the determination of senior leaders, political systems and people of both countries.

Chinese leaders, for their part, stressed that China and Vietnam, as socialist neighbours, are jointly building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The continued adherence to socialism suited to each country’s conditions, and the strengthening of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity serve the shared interests of both sides and contribute to the global socialist cause, human progress and broader development as well, they said, affirming their high regard for relations with Vietnam and their readiness to further advance bilateral ties in both depth and substance for the benefit of both countries' people and global and regional stability.

On the occasion, senior Vietnamese officials, including Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Vietnam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation Bui Thanh Son; and National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Vietnam - China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, also exchanged congratulatory messages with their Chinese counterparts./.